Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $848,068. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

