Arepacoin Market Cap Reaches $82,444.27 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $82,444.27 and $2.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,161,540 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

