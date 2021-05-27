Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $71,061.12 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12.

On Thursday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02.

On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50.

Shares of ANET opened at $338.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.31 and a 200 day moving average of $299.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $340.59.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

