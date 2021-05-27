Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

