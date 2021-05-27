Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $591.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $611.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

