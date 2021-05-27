Arizona State Retirement System Sells 590 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Equitable by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

