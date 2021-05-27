Ark (ARK) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ark has a total market cap of $162.63 million and $3.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003213 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,548,838 coins and its circulating supply is 129,427,941 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

