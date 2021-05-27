ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $111.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.94. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

