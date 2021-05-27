Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.17. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.