ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Acquires $1,607,246.25 in Stock

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 159,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,246.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARYA opened at $10.20 on Thursday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth $8,389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 1st quarter worth $2,652,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

