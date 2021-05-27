Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 957.0% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOTVF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS AOTVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

