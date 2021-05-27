Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

