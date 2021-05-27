Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.00

Shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 154.78 ($2.02), with a volume of 55672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($2.04).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.86. The company has a market capitalization of £128.63 million and a PE ratio of 24.14.

In other news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

