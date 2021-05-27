Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AWH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 954,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.15.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

