ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 761.8% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 761.8% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAZY. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ASAZY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 65,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

