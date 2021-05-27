Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

ARZGY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

