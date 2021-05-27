Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 257.4% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

ARZGY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

