Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASBFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

