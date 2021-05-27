AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 779,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,833,383 shares.The stock last traded at $57.28 and had previously closed at $56.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $958,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $547,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $332,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 92.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.