Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.75 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.14. 162,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,732. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.