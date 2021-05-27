Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $16.94. Astronics shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 297 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $529.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Astronics by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Astronics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

