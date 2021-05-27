Atheios Price Reaches $0.0015 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $60,884.76 and approximately $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.75 or 0.07108246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.24 or 0.01908427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00487253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00193761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00656314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00459066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00380437 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,002,862 coins and its circulating supply is 40,436,246 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

