Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). Athenex reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

ATNX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 6,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,727,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

