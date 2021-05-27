Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

ACBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of ACBI opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $7,040,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

