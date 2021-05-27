Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

