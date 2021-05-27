Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,755 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2,524.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

PEG opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

