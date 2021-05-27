Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,035,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $150.59 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

