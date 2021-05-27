Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

