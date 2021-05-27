Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $19,549,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMS opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

