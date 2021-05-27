Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,044,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $19,549,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at $19,909,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE FMS opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMS. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
