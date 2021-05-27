Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.90

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 13770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

