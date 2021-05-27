Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

TSE:AI opened at C$14.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$10.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a current ratio of 109.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.30 to C$14.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

