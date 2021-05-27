Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.39. 108,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,417,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

