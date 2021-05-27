Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

