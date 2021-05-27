Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $195.15. 8,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,394. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

