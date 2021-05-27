Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 87,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,463,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.38 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $198.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

