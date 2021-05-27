AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $30.83 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $30.83 for the quarter.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.40.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,410.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,476.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,278.86. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

