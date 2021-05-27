Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 88.0% in May

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the April 29th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Shares of AVACF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVACF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DNB Markets upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

