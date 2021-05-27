Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE AVYA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,479. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

