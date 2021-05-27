Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
AVYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE AVYA traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,479. Avaya has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
