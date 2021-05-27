Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.
Shares of AVAH opened at $11.48 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.18.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
