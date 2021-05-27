Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.38. 14,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 374,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.10 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 493,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.