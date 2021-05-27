Aviva (LON:AV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.08

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.08 ($4.61) and traded as high as GBX 405.70 ($5.30). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 405.70 ($5.30), with a volume of 5,716,567 shares trading hands.

AV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).

Get Aviva alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.65. The company has a market cap of £15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.09%.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375.

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.