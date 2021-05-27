Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Avnet has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.
AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
