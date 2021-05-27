Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Avnet has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.