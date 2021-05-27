Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Bindi Foyle Acquires 350 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Bindi Foyle purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14).

Shares of LON:AVON traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,992 ($39.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,026. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,322.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,382.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a market capitalization of £928.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

