AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $14.69 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. AXPR has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $611,468.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00995397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.84 or 0.09740340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00092739 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

