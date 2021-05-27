AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,071 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.47. 21,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,012. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.41 and its 200 day moving average is $233.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

