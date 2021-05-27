AXS Investments LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DocuSign by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $195.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,467. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.21 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.82 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

