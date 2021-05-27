AXS Investments LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Snap comprises approximately 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 15.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,707,000 after purchasing an additional 697,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,288,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.67 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

