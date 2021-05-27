AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,059,000. Facebook comprises about 2.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $930.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $17,259,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,924,034 shares of company stock worth $577,498,599. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

