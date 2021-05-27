AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.82. 54,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

