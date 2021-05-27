Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.35 million.

NASDAQ AZYO traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 8,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

In other news, CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

