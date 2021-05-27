Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by CLSA from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $194.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

